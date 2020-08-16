Tokyo reports 161 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 161 new coronavirus cases in the capital. The figure was 99 less than Sunday’s 260 cases and the first time since Aug 11 that it has dropped below 200.
Of the 161 cases, 80 are in the 20s and 30s. Health officials said the number of serious cases requiring hospitalization was 27.
Monday's tally brings Tokyo’s cumulative total to 17,875.
Reckless
Surprisingly low number. Are we out of the woods?
Martini
There articles are basically useless without the reporting of number of tests and positive test rate. How longer will these updates continue like that? It’s astonishing.
Akula
Perhaps the heat is really taking the sting out of the tail of COVID-19? Yes these are figures from the weekend, but the virus really does seem to be weakening.
Will be interesting to see the figures for recoveries, these have exceeded new cases in recent days.
These figures won't please all the doom and gloom merchants though!
Monty
No comment from my side
Larr Flint
Low numbers mean government was right. Now we need to rebuild economy, by saying that we need rise retirement age to 75 years old to cover for labour loses from the ban travel.
Martini
@Akula
i think you are mistaking that these are not “doom-merchants”, but worried people who rightfully understand that the numbers are not meaningful enough without other data, and obviously want the truth about the Covid spread in Japan rather than what we are given. I am such a person and I hope you don’t believe I wish death and doom upon this country.
Reckless
Well said Monty. The low number speaks for itself. Time to get ready for the Olympics.