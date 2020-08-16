Tokyo reports 161 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 161 new coronavirus cases in the capital. The figure was 99 less than Sunday’s 260 cases and the first time since Aug 11 that it has dropped below 200.

Of the 161 cases, 80 are in the 20s and 30s. Health officials said the number of serious cases requiring hospitalization was 27.

Monday's tally brings Tokyo’s cumulative total to 17,875.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

