Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 166 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus, up 88 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,456 tests conducted on Oct 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,959.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 27, up two from Monday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Numbers staying low. These consistently low numbers seem to be a disappointment to many posters on this site.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel