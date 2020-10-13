Tokyo reports 166 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus, up 88 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,456 tests conducted on Oct 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,959.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 27, up two from Monday, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today