Tokyo reports 168 new coronavirus cases Monday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 168 new cases of coronavirus, down 20 from 188 on Sunday. It was the second straight day the total has been below 200.

The latest figure brings the total number of reported infections in Tokyo to 9,579, health authorities said.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said last week the rise in numbers reflects an increase in tests being conducted in the capital, currently more than 4,000 per day.

© Japan Today