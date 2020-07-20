Tokyo reports 168 new coronavirus cases Monday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 168 new cases of coronavirus, down 20 from 188 on Sunday. It was the second straight day the total has been below 200.
The latest figure brings the total number of reported infections in Tokyo to 9,579, health authorities said.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said last week the rise in numbers reflects an increase in tests being conducted in the capital, currently more than 4,000 per day.© Japan Today
Aly Rustom
The numbers are WAY HIGHER than being reported
klausdorth
Right, and I will wait for the numbers to be published on Wednesday.
I strongly assume they will be (much?) higher again!
Weekend counts .... all I can say.
Reckless
Last Monday was 119 for reference.
Martini
We should be careful looking at these numbers on a daily basis and easily say “under 200 for two days”, or compare (both up and down) compared to the previous day(s). If you wanna look at the numbers, you have to look at the trend, which is going up and other factors.
There have been so many intense posts on these articles for months now, it seems like there are two camps: there is no problem and there is a huge problem. It would be great for people to come together during these times, and not to get divided…
Of course we can argue about the severity of COVID-19 in Japan, but we at least cannot say there is no problem. We have to look at the (although relatively limited) data the government is giving us: one of the main numbers which may indicate an increased spread of the virus is not only the amount of tests and positives, but mainly the positive rate.
Briefly summarised: since June, in Tokyo, the number of tests increased about 3x (1000-3000, 7-day average), however the amount of positives grew 9x (20 - 200, 7-day average (increasing fast above 200 actually now)), which is due to a significant increase in positive rates (6%, and going up). This 3x (and rising) positive test rate is very alarming, and suggests a new exponential wave which is now just beginning.
So for everyone saying the number of hospitalized people is low, and therefore there is no problem: 1) there will be problem if this continues, so we have to work together and inform each other of the facts (we are not fighting a political campaign are we?) and 2) additionally, (as a side note for where we have been until now) we do not know the number of people who died of COVID-19 in Japan, because of the low testing at the time of the first wave (with 20-30% positive rates) and lack of postmortem autopsy. (Including the unknown numbers of total death per month compared to previous years, simply due to unknown factors such as decrease in other deaths, including traffic and suicide).
Also, even if the death rate and severely sick people is significantly low (which I obviously hope is the case), the data really does suggest (as explained above) that we are seeing a very alarming increase of both numbers and more importantly positive rates. Stop being ignorant and take control of your own choices and make them wisely before the situation is irreversible.
klausdorth
Reckless,
Monday last week it was 206 for the Tokyo area.
(Sorry, can't paste the photo I took here)
Don't know where you came up with 119.
Martini
@klausdorth:
13 July (Monday) was 119.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
klausdorth
Well, seems like NHK morning news (6:10 Monday 13 July) ....
.... and the Tokyo Gov. have different numbers.
My apologies!
Martini
Context of Mondays (however as I said above, we should also look at positives rates, not only numbers):
Last 5 Mondays are as follows:
6/22 29 people
6/29 58 people
7/06 102 people
7/13 119 people
7/20 (today) 168 people
kyronstavic
Any bets on how long Hamburger will say we should lock down for?
Reckon he'll up the ante to 10 weeks.
gokai_wo_maneku
But Monday is not over. Couldn't there be more? Or do they stop looking after 4PM?
oIdman_13
LOCK DOWN FOR 100 YEARS!!!!