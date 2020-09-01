Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 170 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 170 new cases of the coronavirus, up 70 from Monday. Of the total, 86 are in their 20s and 30s.

The tally is the result from 2,599 tests conducted on Aug 29. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,987.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 29, down seven from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

Here is your answer, reported in earlier news.

Health ministry authorities must then approve the test and have in some cases refused to authorize them

Don't even take these numbers seriously.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

