national

Tokyo reports 171 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of the coronavirus, up 13 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 971 tests conducted on Oct 25.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,456.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 30, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Lock it down! 

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

171 out of 971? I really hope there's a typo there, cause a 17.6% positivity rate is terrifying.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

The PCR Test is a Trojan Horse for False Positives between 94-100 % and a Tool of

Domineering Governments and Globalists to Control things. The "Great Reset" on the World

Economic Forum Website outlines the Plans of the Elite using a Cold Virus not Killing people

but other things and they are all Labeled COVID. One big Scamdemic

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Almost 18 % ..... but didn't "they say it will disappear?

Didn't the deniers claim it was nothing but the flue?

Winter will show!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Seriously, those numbers are absurd. What is going on here? We have no idea.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Some European countries have 20,000-50,000 per day! Half the population.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Guaranteed it's not out of 971 tests.... Maybe 97,000.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

