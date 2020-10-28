Tokyo reports 171 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of the coronavirus, up 13 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 971 tests conducted on Oct 25.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,456.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 30, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Kaerimashita
Lock it down!
Victoria Maude
171 out of 971? I really hope there's a typo there, cause a 17.6% positivity rate is terrifying.
JOHN BARABAS
The PCR Test is a Trojan Horse for False Positives between 94-100 % and a Tool of
Domineering Governments and Globalists to Control things. The "Great Reset" on the World
Economic Forum Website outlines the Plans of the Elite using a Cold Virus not Killing people
but other things and they are all Labeled COVID. One big Scamdemic
klausdorth
Almost 18 % ..... but didn't "they say it will disappear?
Didn't the deniers claim it was nothing but the flue?
Winter will show!
stickman1760
Seriously, those numbers are absurd. What is going on here? We have no idea.
Goodlucktoyou
Some European countries have 20,000-50,000 per day! Half the population.
Zoroto
Guaranteed it's not out of 971 tests.... Maybe 97,000.