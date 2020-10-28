Tokyo reports 171 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of the coronavirus, up 13 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 971 tests conducted on Oct 25.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,456.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 30, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today