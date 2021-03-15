Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 175 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 175 new cases of the coronavirus, down 64 from Sunday.

The number (97 men and 78 women) is the result of 4,654 tests conducted on March 12. Fifty-one cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

