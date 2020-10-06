Tokyo reports 177 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,773 tests conducted on Oct 2.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (44), followed by 38 in their 30s and 30 in their 40s. Six cases aged 10 were reported.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,727.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.

