Tokyo reports 177 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,773 tests conducted on Oct 2.
By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (44), followed by 38 in their 30s and 30 in their 40s. Six cases aged 10 were reported.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,727.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
3 Comments
Martini
@Nihonview: I hope you are ironically talking about your own daily comments?
Matej
I miss info how many % of Tokyo population have died solely because of covid.
Zoroto
Unfortunately, that information is either a state secret, or unknown as no tests are performed on dead people in Japan.
Reckless
If you look at a high level graph of new cases we have passed two peaks, one in April and a higher one in August, and now the trough after August is stabilizing and is substantially higher than the prior troughs after April. One might conclude based on that that the next peak will come in December and be higher than the first two. Let's see what happens.