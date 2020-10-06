Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 177 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,773 tests conducted on Oct 2.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (44), followed by 38 in their 30s and 30 in their 40s. Six cases aged 10 were reported.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,727.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

@Nihonview: I hope you are ironically talking about your own daily comments?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I miss info how many % of Tokyo population have died solely because of covid.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I miss info how many % of Tokyo population have died solely because of covid.

Unfortunately, that information is either a state secret, or unknown as no tests are performed on dead people in Japan.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

If you look at a high level graph of new cases we have passed two peaks, one in April and a higher one in August, and now the trough after August is stabilizing and is substantially higher than the prior troughs after April. One might conclude based on that that the next peak will come in December and be higher than the first two. Let's see what happens.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog