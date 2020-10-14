Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 177 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 983 tests conducted on Oct 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,136.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, two down from Tuesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Here come the same old bakers. Baking the same old Testing and false data cookies. Would like some milk with your not enough testing cookie?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog