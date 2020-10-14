Tokyo reports 177 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 983 tests conducted on Oct 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,136.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, two down from Tuesday, health officials said.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

