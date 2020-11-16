Tokyo reports 180 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 180 new cases of the coronavirus, down 75 from Sunday. The number is the result of 4,146 tests conducted on Nov 13.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,931.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, up two from Sunday, health officials said.





