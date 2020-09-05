Tokyo reports 181 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 181 new cases of the coronavirus, up 75 from Friday. Of the total, 74 are in their 20s and 30s.

The number is the result of 4,972 tests conducted on Sept 2.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 21,656.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 27, one less than Friday, health officials said.

