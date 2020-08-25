Tokyo reports 182 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 182 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 87 from Monday.

Of the total, 82, or 45%, are in their 20s and 30s, while 58 are in their 40s and 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,610.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Monday, health officials said.

