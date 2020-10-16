Tokyo reports 184 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 184 new cases of the coronavirus, down 100 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,436 tests conducted on Oct 13.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,604.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (45), followed by 36 in their 30s and 27 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

