Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 184 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 184 new cases of the coronavirus, down 100 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,436 tests conducted on Oct 13.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,604.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (45), followed by 36 in their 30s and 27 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel