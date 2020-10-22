Tokyo reports 185 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 185 new cases of the coronavirus, up 35 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 5,572 tests conducted on Oct 19.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,520.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.





https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

