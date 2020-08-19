Tokyo reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo confirmed Wednesday 186 new cases of the coronavirus, the metropolitan government said. The single-day increase in the capital compares with 207 reported Tuesday, 161 on Monday and 260 on Sunday.

The number brings Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,268.

Of the 186, 104, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.

The figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 32 from Tuesday's 31, the metropolitan government said.

Editor's note: The story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

© KYODO