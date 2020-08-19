Tokyo reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo confirmed Wednesday 186 new cases of the coronavirus, the metropolitan government said. The single-day increase in the capital compares with 207 reported Tuesday, 161 on Monday and 260 on Sunday.
The number brings Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,268.
Of the 186, 104, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.
The figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 32 from Tuesday's 31, the metropolitan government said.
Monty
OHO...OHO...OHO...
Not bad for a Wednesday!
Not bad for 3 weeks after the “Go to Travel” Campaign starts.
Where are all the apocalyptical numbers that the people here predict after July 23rd ,when the “Go to travel” Campaign starts?
Japan, thank you very much to you and your citizens for doing a very very good job to keep the Virus under control by doing the best prevention during the daily life.
Thanks again and I feel very very safe to live in Japan.
Reckless
Trending down. But it is so hot in Tokyo that more people are dying from heat stroke! So be careful not to wear those masks unnecessarily and overheat.
Elvis is here
Nice to see a relatively low number of this balmy Wednesday in Tokyo.
Keep wearing those masks people! Stay safe!!
Ah_so
Good news that Japan has managed to make it this far without a serious outbreak. Good evidence for the effectiveness of masks.