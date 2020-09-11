Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 187 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 187 new cases of the coronavirus, down 89 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,591 tests conducted on Sept 8.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (48) and 30s (45).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 22,631.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, one up from Thursday, health officials said.

 Editor: Story will be updated later.

1 Comment
“Numbers low” many will say.

Yes, very low testing also.

I am shocked with news today regarding considering lifting stadium restrictions and allowing up to 20,000 to attend events.

Decision based on what, the daily 3 to 5 thousand tests?

This number, along with lifting restrictions is the wrong message being sent to the common citizen, who does not question what happens around and will start behaving like pre-covid, as he/she will believes these numbers are based on the same number of tests as US and many european countries are doing, concluding that “we beat this virus”.

We’re playing with fire here.



About a 3% hit rate. Anyone know why the 5,591 tests were conducted?

