Tokyo reports 187 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 187 new cases of the coronavirus, down 89 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,591 tests conducted on Sept 8.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (48) and 30s (45).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 22,631.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, one up from Thursday, health officials said.

