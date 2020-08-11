Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 188 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo confirmed an additional 188 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The pace of daily increase in the capital compares with 197 the previous day and 331 on Sunday.

On Monday, Japan's total coronavirus cases topped 50,000, increasing by 10,000 in just one week as Tokyo, Osaka and other large cities continued to see high levels of infections since the central government fully lifted the nationwide state of emergency in late May.

4 Comments
I hope the lower number is not because the Tokyoites have gone travelling.

Let's hope the trend is going down.

Wear masks people or stay home. You know it makes sense.

Awesome news! The trend is definitely down down down! But so hot wearing that mask outside!

Coz you wear mask, it is going down. Gandatte!!!!

Prediction....3 day weekend just past combined with the Obon holidays this week will result in a number of days this week and into the next with downtrend positive cases. Who could have imagined this unexpected occurance ?

