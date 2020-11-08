Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 189 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,444 tests conducted on Nov 5.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,618.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (39), followed by 37 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 36, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sunday is 2nd lowest reported number of the week (Monday is 1st)

Last Sunday: 116

2 Sundays ago: 124

3 Sundays ago: 132

If you notice the pattern, the # of tests are very likely actually from the previous day (in this case Saturday) and not 3 days ago, despite how the government reports it. It fits the pattern much better and gives a somewhat sane positive rate with much less fluctuations day-after-day.

Not that the daily variations matter much. The 7-day average has risen from 656 to 873 compared to last Sunday. So it's an exponential growth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog