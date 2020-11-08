Tokyo reports 189 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,444 tests conducted on Nov 5.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,618.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (39), followed by 37 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 36, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.





https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today