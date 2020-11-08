Tokyo reports 189 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,444 tests conducted on Nov 5.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,618.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (39), followed by 37 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 36, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
Sunday is 2nd lowest reported number of the week (Monday is 1st)
Last Sunday: 116
2 Sundays ago: 124
3 Sundays ago: 132
If you notice the pattern, the # of tests are very likely actually from the previous day (in this case Saturday) and not 3 days ago, despite how the government reports it. It fits the pattern much better and gives a somewhat sane positive rate with much less fluctuations day-after-day.
Not that the daily variations matter much. The 7-day average has risen from 656 to 873 compared to last Sunday. So it's an exponential growth.