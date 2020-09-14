Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 191 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 191 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,680 tests conducted on Sept 12.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (38).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,274.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So does any other area of Japan do reports like this? Or only Tokyo?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel