Tokyo reports 191 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 191 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,680 tests conducted on Sept 12.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (38).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,274.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.

