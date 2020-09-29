Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 194 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 194 new cases of the coronavirus, down 18 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 858 tests conducted on Sept 27.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (46), followed by 44 in their 30s and 32 in their 40s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,738.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 21, down two from Tuesday, health officials said.

2 Comments
858

Truly appaling.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@Zoroto

858

Truly appaling.

...and 194 cases of that miniscule 858 is extremely worrying.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

