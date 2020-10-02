Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 196 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 196 new cases of the coronavirus, down 39 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,704 tests conducted on Sept 29.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (48), followed by 47 in their 30s and 25 in their 40s. Seven were aged under 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,169.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 22, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

