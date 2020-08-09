Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in a botanical garden in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 197 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 197 new coronavirus cases as of 3 p.m. It was the first time since July 27 that the figure had dropped below 200, officials said.

Of the total, 197, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.

Monday’s figure brings the cumulative total for Tokyo to 16,064.

Last week, the metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading." It has urged residents of Tokyo to avoid traveling or returning to their hometowns for this week's Obon holidays.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Ahh so many great news today. Corona is almost defeated, Japan is going to send help to that poor Mauritius people to help them with oil spillage, and all that thanks to our Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. I know many of you are nay sayers, but you have to admit he is doing great job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

