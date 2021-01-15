Tokyo reports 2,001 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,001 new cases of the coronavirus, up 499 from Thursday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 82,069.

The number is the result of 17,000 tests conducted on Jan 12.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (458), followed by 355 in their 30s, 303 in their 40s, 297 in their 50s, 152 in their 60s and 132 in their 70s. Also, 173 cases were younger than 20 (65 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 133, down two from Thursday, health officials said.

