Tokyo reports 2,001 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,001 new cases of the coronavirus, up 499 from Thursday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 82,069.
The number is the result of 17,000 tests conducted on Jan 12.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (458), followed by 355 in their 30s, 303 in their 40s, 297 in their 50s, 152 in their 60s and 132 in their 70s. Also, 173 cases were younger than 20 (65 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 133, down two from Thursday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Reckless
That's not bad considering 17,000 tests. Based on serious cases it seems Osaka is suffering more than Tokyo.
Takara
yeah always when percentage of positive tests are high, they just increase the number of test next day...
Monty
I agree Reckless.
Highest test amount ever!
otherworldly
Nice number.
nonu6976
I don't believe these numbers at all. So for the previous few days the rate is 30%-50% positivity for only 2000 to 3000 tests, but suddenly when it's 17000 tests the rate drops to 11%? Bullocks!
Reckless
This is what happens when career bureaucrats try to "manage" a pandemic. The emperor has no clothes.
Monty
@nonu6976
This phenomen is already since the beginning of the Pandemic.
Yesterday many posters here scream; Wow, almost 50%.
Because it is fear mongering, they appear.
Today you will not see anyone of them.
For me, I take these reported numbers just as a guideline.
nonu6976
The number if tests increases 5 fold, but the number of positives remains the same. Anyone who believes this needs to take a beginners class in statistical probability.
i@n
What should be the expected number of cases today then?
virusrex
Is completely inside what would be expected according to the terrible testing strategy followed in Japan.
If every testing site is open every day of the week you would observe much more stable numbers, but since Japan behaves like a developing country in this aspect it closes most of the places where you can be tested on weekends and holidays. So only those people with extremely heavy suspicion of disease will be tested then (patients with heavy respiratory difficulty, symptomatic close contacts of a confirmed case, etc.), those with relatively low chances of being positive will simply wait until the next weekday (in this case January 12) so they will only need to go to a much more convenient testing place.
Result? people likely to be negative will not be tested on holidays and weekends, so the percentage of positivity increases; and the next work day the opposite happen.