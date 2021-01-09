Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks through an alley filled with restaurants and bars on Friday night in Tokyo, the first day of a state of emergency. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Tokyo reports 2,268 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,268 new cases of the coronavirus, down 124 from Friday.

The number is the result of 13,683 tests conducted on Jan 6. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 73,450.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (654), followed by 437 in their 30s, 337 in their 40s, 302 in their 50s, 151 in their 60s and 117 in their 70s.

Also, 188 cases were younger than 20 (56 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers. 

