Tokyo reports 2,392 new coronavirus cases

Commuters walk out of Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Friday morning. i

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Thursday's reported record high of 2,447 infections.

The number is the result of 13,807 tests conducted on Jan 5. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 71,182.

By age group, the most number of cases are people in their 20s (711), followed by 536 in their 30s, 340 in their 40s, 298 in their 50s, 143 in their 60s and 115 in their 70s.

Also, 187 cases were younger than 20 (46 younger than 10), indicating a continuing rise in infections within families, health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

