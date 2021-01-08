Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commuters walk out of Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Friday morning. i Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 2,392 new coronavirus cases

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Thursday's reported record high of 2,447 infections.

The number is the result of 13,807 tests conducted on Jan 5. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 71,182.

By age group, the most number of cases are people in their 20s (711), followed by 536 in their 30s, 340 in their 40s, 298 in their 50s, 143 in their 60s and 115 in their 70s.

Also, 187 cases were younger than 20 (46 younger than 10), indicating a continuing rise in infections within families, health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

This is out of control. Stop testing already!

-5 ( +5 / -10 )

55 positive cases down, but also more than 200 tests down, so positive up by quite a large percent.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

positivity

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

2392 people drinking alcohol after 8pm. Have some self restraint, put the bottle down at 7:59 and we will beat this thing.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

The biggest concern is the rising number of serious cases. If they can't bring that down, we are heading towards a very dangerous phase. :(

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I'm afraid one month of state emergency is enough for this.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

13,807 test, that's better, now reach higher. Next try for 25,000, then 50, then 100. Start scaling upwards. It takes work coordinating

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Also, 187 cases were younger than 20 (46 younger than 10), indicating a continuing rise in infections within families, health officials said.

What do they mean by "indicating"? Are they seeing multiple infections within families? It would be good to know if this is in fact what is happening. If so, they can use a more concrete word than indicating.

Also, who's infecting who? This will have huge consequences for deciding whether or not to keep schools open.

Perhaps these are inconvenient questions the government would rather not know the answer to.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What do they mean by "indicating"? Are they seeing multiple infections within families? It would be good to know if this is in fact what is happening. 

This is the new line from the government. It seems to be included with every daily article.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is out of control. Stop testing already!

You do understand that not testing for a COVID-19 case doesn’t actually mean it goes away right?

It just means you are more ignorant to just how widespread and sick people are.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

