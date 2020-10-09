Tokyo reports 203 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 203 new cases of the coronavirus, down 45 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,499 tests conducted on Oct 6.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (60), followed by 43 in their 30s and 28 in their 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,320.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 21, one down fromThursday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

