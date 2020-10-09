Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 203 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 203 new cases of the coronavirus, down 45 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,499 tests conducted on Oct 6.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (60), followed by 43 in their 30s and 28 in their 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,320.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 21, one down fromThursday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

We are in a trough of about 200 more or less per day. Expect a spike in December.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

6 Reasons Why I Love Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel