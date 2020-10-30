Tokyo reports 204 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 204 new cases of the coronavirus, down 17 from Thursday. The number is the result of 5,167 tests conducted on Oct 27.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (54), followed by 39 in their 30s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,881.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 31, up two from Thursday, health officials said.





