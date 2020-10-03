Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 208 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 208 new cases of the coronavirus, up 12 from Friday. The number is the result of 4,707 tests conducted on Sept 30.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (61), followed by 43 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. Five were aged under 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,377.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, up three from Friday, health officials said.

