Tokyo reports 209 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 209 new cases of the coronavirus, up 123 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,251 tests conducted on Oct 31.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 31,502.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 32, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.





