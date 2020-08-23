Tokyo reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 212 new cases of the coronavirus, down from 256 reported on Saturday. It is the 4th consecutive day that Tokyo’s reported cases of infection has surpassed 200.

Of the total, 109 are in their 20s and 30s, officials said.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,333.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is 39, two more than Saturday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

