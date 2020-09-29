Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 212 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 212 new cases of the coronavirus, up 134 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,408 tests conducted on Sept 26.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (52), followed by 33 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,547.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 23, down three from Monday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog