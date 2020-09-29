Tokyo reports 212 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 212 new cases of the coronavirus, up 134 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,408 tests conducted on Sept 26.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (52), followed by 33 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,547.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 23, down three from Monday, health officials said.

