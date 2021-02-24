Tokyo reports 213 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Tuesday.
The number (111 women and 102 men) is the result of 1,544 tests conducted on Feb 21.
The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 71.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 491.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
klausdorth
1.544 tests conducted, 213 positive results.
That's roughly 15% .... still way too much!
But who am I to say or judge.
stickman1760
The “they aren’t testing enough” crowd will be up in arms.
bokuda
I'm up in arms shouting -"They aren't testing enough!!".
stickman1760
Haha, while you are at you can be up in arms about 69 severe cases in a city of 15 million
SandyBeachHeaven
@Stick: Your math is flawed but close.
37.393 million residents
The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.393 million residents as of 2020.