Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 213 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Tuesday.

The number (111 women and 102 men) is the result of 1,544 tests conducted on Feb 21.

The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 71.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 491.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

1.544 tests conducted, 213 positive results.

That's roughly 15% .... still way too much!

But who am I to say or judge.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

The “they aren’t testing enough” crowd will be up in arms.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

I'm up in arms shouting -"They aren't testing enough!!".

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Haha, while you are at you can be up in arms about 69 severe cases in a city of 15 million

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

@Stick: Your math is flawed but close.

37.393 million residents

The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.393 million residents as of 2020.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog