Tokyo reports 213 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Tuesday.

The number (111 women and 102 men) is the result of 1,544 tests conducted on Feb 21.

The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 71.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 491.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

