Tokyo reports 215 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 215 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Friday. The number is the result of 4,985 tests conducted on Oct 28.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 30s (51), followed by 42 in their 20s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 31,096.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 33, up two from Friday, health officials said.

