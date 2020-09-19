Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 218 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 218 new cases of the coronavirus, down two from Friday. The number is the result of 4,836 tests conducted on Sept 16.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (51), 40s (45) and those in their 30s (40).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 24,046.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, one down from Friday, health officials said.

1 Comment
No deaths again I see.The daily blow by blows are getting boring,aren't they?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

