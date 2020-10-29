Tokyo reports 221 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 221 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,187 tests conducted on Oct 26.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (58), followed by 48 in their 30s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,677.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 29, down one from Wednesday, health officials said.





