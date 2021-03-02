Tokyo reports 232 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday.

The number (125 men and 107 women) is the result of 4,067 tests conducted on Feb 27.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.

Editor: Story will be updated later to include nationwide numbers.

