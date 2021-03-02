Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 232 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus, up 111 from Monday.  

The number (125 men and 107 women) is the result of 4,067 tests conducted on Feb 27.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.

Editor: Story will be updated later to include nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Superb

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan begins to roll. Unemployment rate down and Covid 19 numbers down. Well done PM Suga! Well done! Japan beats Covid 19!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog