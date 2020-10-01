Tokyo reports 235 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 235 new cases of the coronavirus, up 41 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,443 tests conducted on Sept 28.

By age group, the most infections were people in their 20s (60), followed by 48 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. Four were aged under 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,973.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 22, up one from Wednesday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today