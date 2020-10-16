Tokyo reports 235 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 235 new cases of the coronavirus, up 51 from Friday. The number is the result of 4,851 tests conducted on Oct 14.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,839.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (64), followed by 44 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. There were also six infected children under 10.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 23, down two from Friday, health officials said.





