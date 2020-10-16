Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 235 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 235 new cases of the coronavirus, up 51 from Friday. The number is the result of 4,851 tests conducted on Oct 14.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,839.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (64), followed by 44 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. There were also six infected children under 10.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 23, down two from Friday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Countdown to contagion. Covid is here to stay for the winter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel