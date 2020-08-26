Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 236 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 54 from Tuesday.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,846.
Of the total, 117 are in their 20s and 30s, and 68 in their 40s and 50s.
The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Tuesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
5 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
Again more than 200. And this on a Wednesday.
Expect Friday's figures to exceed 250 (if testing is done and the numbers provided are correct).
Fiddlers
As numbers are stabilizing time to go out and support some local businesses as they need our help. Although still best to avoid small busy places.
Monty
The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Tuesday.
Many good news today!
Martini
Still don't know why the media is not giving all information, but here you go: FYI, from 1012 tests:
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/index.files/0826sokuhou.pdf
Vince Black
34 required hospitalization. Why is this news?