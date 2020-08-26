Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 236 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 54 from Tuesday.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,846.

Of the total, 117 are in their 20s and 30s, and 68 in their 40s and 50s.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Tuesday, health officials said.

