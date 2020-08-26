Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 236 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 54 from Tuesday.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,846.

Of the total, 117 are in their 20s and 30s, and 68 in their 40s and 50s.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Tuesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Again more than 200. And this on a Wednesday.

Expect Friday's figures to exceed 250 (if testing is done and the numbers provided are correct).

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

As numbers are stabilizing time to go out and support some local businesses as they need our help. Although still best to avoid small busy places.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 34, four down from Tuesday.

Many good news today!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Still don't know why the media is not giving all information, but here you go: FYI, from 1012 tests:

https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/index.files/0826sokuhou.pdf

3 ( +4 / -1 )

34 required hospitalization. Why is this news?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel