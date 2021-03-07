Tokyo reports 237 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 237 new cases of the coronavirus, down 56 from Saturday.

The number (127 men and 110 women) is the result of 6,950 tests conducted on March 4. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 61.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 375.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

