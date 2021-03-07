Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 237 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 237 new cases of the coronavirus, down 56 from Saturday.

The number (127 men and 110 women) is the result of 6,950 tests conducted on March 4. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 61.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 375.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Damn fuming good. Japan rocks as do my post removals. Am glad I talk to type while studying because a waste of time to type.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo