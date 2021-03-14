Tokyo reports 239 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 239 new cases of the coronavirus, down 91 from Saturday.

The number (121 women and 118 men) is the result of 7,516 tests conducted on March 11. Eighty-five cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

