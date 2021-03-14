Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 239 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 239 new cases of the coronavirus, down 91 from Saturday.

The number (121 women and 118 men) is the result of 7,516 tests conducted on March 11. Eighty-five cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog