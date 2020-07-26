Tokyo reports 239 new cases of coronavirus infection

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 239 new cases of coronavirus infection, an official said, as the country maintained its guard amid a spike in infections in urban areas.
The latest figure came a day after Tokyo reported 295 new cases, with a single-day record of 366 confirmed last Thursday.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.© KYODO
3 Comments
Reckless
Seems like going sideways. An article in the NY times was looking into Japan's low rate of infection and a doctor in Tokyo was quoted as saying it was because Japan doesn't have many "fatties". So there you have it the reason we can all relax.
Fiddlers
These numbers will continue until a vaccine is available so we just have to live with it like the flu and protect the vulnerable. If you are really worried about getting infected then just stay home as life and business must go on and lock downs are too costly.
Larr Flint
Thanks to Shinzō Abe and the government efforts numbers are under control!
itsonlyrocknroll
When presented with a gaggle of people, I wear a mask, supermarket etc etc
I wear one because the mask gives my fellow shoppers comfort.
However, I notice that sometimes a mask subconsciously negates the requirement to socially distance.
I tested this theory, I took my mask off, shoppers instantly gave me a wide berth.
Like typhoid itsonlyrocknroll.