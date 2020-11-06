Tokyo reports 242 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 242 new cases of the coronavirus, down 27 from Thursday. The number is the result of 1,464 tests conducted on Nov 3.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,135.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (59), followed by 52 in their 30s and 44 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 37, down one from Thursday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
4 Comments
Aly Rustom
Because the number of tests decreased by 305 tests. 1,769 tests conducted the day before
That's still around 1 positive out of every 6 tested.
Same as yesterday.
Zoroto
Once again, I know I keep repeating this, but this is not helping the chances of the Olympics. No team in the right mind would come here with these levels of testing, when in their home countries it's all about testing-testing-testing.
Aly Rustom
Hey man, preaching to the choir.
Matej
and how many new deaths caused by covid?
wondering in % from total covid positive cases.