Tokyo reports 242 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 242 new cases of the coronavirus, down 27 from Thursday. The number is the result of 1,464 tests conducted on Nov 3.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,135.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (59), followed by 52 in their 30s and 44 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 37, down one from Thursday, health officials said.





