Tokyo reports 247 new cases of coronavirus

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 247 new cases of the coronavirus, up 21 from Friday.

Of the total, 72 are in their 20s, 44 in their 40s and 42 in their 30s.

The number is the result from 5,486 tests conducted on Aug 26.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,569.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is currently 32, health officials said.

Editor’s note: Story will be updated later.


Let those who worry continue to panic

For the rest of us, there are bargains to be had.

Enjoying full board hotel tonight for 8000 yen for 4 people. Thanks to go-to and prefecture travel refunds.

Hotels win, we win.

Go spend money if you can

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

