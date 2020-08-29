Tokyo reports 247 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 247 new cases of the coronavirus, up 21 from Friday.

Of the total, 72 are in their 20s, 44 in their 40s and 42 in their 30s.

The number is the result from 5,486 tests conducted on Aug 26.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,569.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is currently 32, health officials said.

