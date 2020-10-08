Tokyo reports 248 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 248 new cases of the coronavirus, up 106 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,554 tests conducted on Oct 5.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 30s (61), followed by 49 in their 20s and 42 in their 50s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,117.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 22, two down from Wednesday, health officials said.

