Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 249 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 249 new cases of the coronavirus, down 106 from Sunday.  

In Tokyo, the number (155 men and 94 women) is the result of 5,161 tests conducted on April 2. By age group, people in their 20s (79 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo