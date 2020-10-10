Tokyo reports 249 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 249 new cases of the coronavirus, up 46 from Friday. The number is the result of 5187 tests conducted on Oct 7.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (64), followed by 42 in their 30s and 32 in their 40s. Six cases were aged under 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,569.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, up three from Friday, health officials said.

