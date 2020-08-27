Tokyo reports 250 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 14 from Wednesday.

The number is the result from 5,748 tests conducted on Aug 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,096.

Of the total, 129 are in their 20s and 30s, and 60 in their 40s and 50s.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 31, the same as Wednesday, health officials said.

