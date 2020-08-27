Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 250 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 14 from Wednesday.

The number is the result from 5,748 tests conducted on Aug 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,096.

Of the total, 129 are in their 20s and 30s, and 60 in their 40s and 50s.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is currently 31, the same as Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

These Tokyo numbers make no sense. No pattern. Always around two or three hundred. Made up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The number is the result from 5,748 tests conducted on Aug 24.

Hello stranger

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The number is the result from 5,748 tests conducted on Aug 24.

Now hope they do this every day :)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It just keeps on going!

Waiting for those who say it looks better, or better than ...... before.

Also interesting to look at the age groups.

It's not the old(er) generation anymore but those in their 20s, 30s and up to 50s.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel