Tokyo reports 255 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 255 new cases of the coronavirus, down 97 from Saturday. The number is the result of 6,257 tests conducted on Nov 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,751.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (68), followed by 47 in their 30s and 43 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 38, down three from Saturday, health officials said.

