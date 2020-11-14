Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 255 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 255 new cases of the coronavirus, down 97 from Saturday. The number is the result of 6,257 tests conducted on Nov 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,751.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (68), followed by 47 in their 30s and 43 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 38, down three from Saturday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog