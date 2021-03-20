Tokyo reports 256 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 256 new cases of the coronavirus, down 86 from Saturday.

The number (133 men and 123 women) is the result of 7,409 tests conducted on March 18. Eighty cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 332.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today