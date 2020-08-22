Tokyo reports 256 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 256 new cases of the coronavirus, topping 200 for the third straight day, although some health experts have suggested that a resurgence of infections already hit its peak in late July.

The single-day figure, compared with Friday's 258 and 339 confirmed Thursday, brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,121. The average daily tally over the most recent seven days was 243.9.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who were hospitalized stood at 37, four more people than the previous day, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The Tokyo government's alert for the coronavirus pandemic remains at the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

It has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infection.

